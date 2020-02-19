On Tuesday, February 4, amfAR hosted its second annual amfAR Mexico City Dinner.

This spectacular evening drew a diverse group of distinguished guests from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, business, fine arts, and philanthropy.

The event featured a live auction of contemporary artwork curated by Esthella Provas, including works by Chris Levine, Gabriel Rico, Mario García Torres, Jill Magid, Peppi Bottrop, and Octavio Abúndez.

Grammy-winning international artist Gloria Gaynor concluded the evening with an unforgettable performance, featuring her hits “I Am What I Am,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” and the classic “I Will Survive.”

Event produced by Josh Wood/Josh Wood Productions