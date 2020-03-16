Actor, comedian and TV host Joel McHale has returned to host the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 11th Annual L.A. Golf Classic on Monday, June 8 in Westlake Village, CA.

The annual charity golf tournament benefits the Foundation’s Catastrophic Health Fund and Emergency Assistance Program for performing artists facing life-threatening illness and severe economic hardship. McHale stars in the upcoming Stargirl and Psych: The Movie 2. He is currently touring the country with his stand-up act, and hosts the revival game show Card Sharks on the ABC Television Network.

Since 1985, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation has granted more than $20 million in financial and medical assistance including $8 million in scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their dependents. In addition, the Foundation has offered 9,400 free educational workshops, panels and screenings to performing artists nationwide.

The celebrity golf tournament will make its debut at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village. For more information on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 11th Annual L.A. Golf Classic, visit sagaftra.foundation/golf. For sponsorship opportunities and registration information, contact Director of Corporate Relations Kevin Connell at kconnell@sagaftra.foundation.