Last week, City of Hope's industry groups presented their first-ever virtual Holiday Benefit fundraiser, which brought in over $785,000 in support of City of Hope’s mission to ultimately eliminate cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

The event was hosted by comedian Ben Gleib and featured one-of-a-kind performances and special appearances from Kiefer Sutherland, Aloe Blacc, Pentatonix, Sammy Hagar, Lennon Stella, Caly Bevier and more.

Guests were invited to a two-hour pre-show experience, where they had the opportunity to walk the digital red carpet, join networking breakout rooms, have their digital caricatures drawn and enjoy additional sponsored content — all leading up to the main show. The main show also included appearances from some of City of Hope’s incredible frontline caregivers, who shared their personal experiences during the pandemic, and how they are continuing to support their patients, and each other, amid these especially challenging times.

The Holiday Benefit event was presented by Warner Music Group and YouTube Music, and made possible through additional generous support from Amazon Music, GoDigital Media Group, International Paper, L’Oréal, Michael and Christy Lowe, Jim and Cheryl Markham, Naked Chasmere, Revitalash Cosmetics, and Kennedy Wilson.

Additional information can be found at CityofHope.org/holidaybenefit.

City of Hope’s corporate industry groups reach 16 industry categories nationwide and traditionally have operated independently of one another. The virtual Holiday Benefit represents the first time in the organization’s history that all of these groups united in support of one fundraising event.