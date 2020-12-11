City of Hope's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group’s Future Hope New York Committee announced that it will partner with Bandsintown LIVE to present a vibrant live-streamed concert event, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite artists while benefiting City of Hope’s mission to eliminate cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

The event will feature performances from Almost Monday, Aloe Blacc, Andy Grammer, Anna Shoemaker, For King & Country, Gunnar Gehl, Jack Newsome, John Splithoff, JP Saxe, Kalie Shorr, Leslie Odom Jr., Lovelytheband, Matt Nathanson, Pentatonix, Ruth B., The Happy Fits, Train and more!

“Bandsintown has always been at the forefront of supporting the artists and their fans,and bringing them together. With that said, our Future Hope team is excited to be partnering with Bandsintown, and with these talented artists and their label and management teams, to help raise awareness and support for City of Hope,” said Future Hope New York co-founder Anthony Iovino (owner, OneUp Entertainment). “It’s a blessing to take what we do each day in this industry and put that energy and passion towards helping others. City of Hope is a special place that does amazing things, and it makes us all want to step up and do amazing things to support that mission of Hope!”

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the musical celebration will be open to the public and accessible via live.bandsintown.com. The livestream will launch at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT and run until 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Those wishing to support City of Hope’s critical mission will be able to donate via the landing page as well.