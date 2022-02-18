Brooklyn-Nine-Nine SAG Award-nominee, actor, author, voiceover artist, and television presenter Terry Crews still remembers those “first day of school” jitters, but no kindergarten newbie will be knocking knees when Crews unleashes a wealth of humor, compassion, and understanding in his new read-aloud for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online, The King of Kindergarten—a New York Times best seller and royally good time for all!

Terry Crews reads THE KING OF KINDERGARTEN for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online

Written by Newbery Honor-winning author Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, The King of Kindergarten offers our youngest story lovers—ages 3-6—a fun and fantastical way of dealing with those new school nerves. Making almost a fairytale game of it all, from waking up in the morning and brushing your teeth with courage and vigor to cheerfully meeting your new teacher and classmates, this spirited and reassuring story is tailormade for tiny tots on the verge of milestones. SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance knows how important this educational rite of passage is and was thrilled to add such an important story read by an inspirational actor to the Storyline Online bookverse.

“There are a lot of books out there for young readers, but I think we sometimes forget about the youngest of them all—the ones who are really just starting to learn. That’s why I am so pleased we’re adding Derrick Barnes’ book to our program. I think it’s going to make a terrific imprint on young minds beginning their scholastic journey—especially with Terry as the storyteller. I’ve known this outstanding human being professionally and personally for years and I can tell you, if anyone can get a child psyched-up and ready to conquer their fears it’s him!” says Vance.

As with all Storyline Online videos, The King of Kindergarten is accompanied by a free supplemental activity guide that aligns with Common Core Standards that strengthen verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at preschool and kindergarten students, the activities in these guides encourage them to engage in critical thinking experiments and explore the themes of the book including facing fears, cultural diversity, classroom routines, independence, self-esteem, and family.

An educational brand since 2001, Storyline Online has seen significant growth during the pandemic when remote learning has become more common within households. Boasting over 200 million views since March 2020, Storyline Online has seen a sharp spike in interaction, shares, and likes, proving to be an essential online resource for families learning at home. While most schools have reopened, Storyline Online remains committed to providing the extra help to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children at home.

Crews joins the cast of Storyline Online readers including Betty White, Oprah Winfrey, Rami Malek, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Chris Pine, Kristen Bell, Michelle Yeoh, Marc Maron, Nancy Cartwright, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, John Lithgow, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch The King of Kindergarten and all of the Storyline Online videos, visit storylineonline.net.