You are the owner of 84 million acres of the world’s most treasured memorials, landscapes, ecosystems, and historic sites — all protected in America’s nearly 400 national parks.

Chartered by Congress, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks. They work hand in hand with the National Park Service to connect you and all Americans to the parks, and to make sure that they are preserved for the generations who will follow. Join them in supporting your national parks — this is your land.