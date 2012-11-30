In June 2008, Meat Loaf took part in a football penalty shootout competition on behalf of two cancer charities in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the UK.
He regularly plays in charity golf tournaments.
Meat Loaf has passed away, but we remember his charity work.
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Health